Celebrating Unity: Join the Run for Sardar Patel's 150th Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invites citizens to participate in the Run for Unity on October 31, celebrating Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary. Patel was a key figure in uniting India post-independence. Events across the country will mark this occasion, honoring Patel's vision of unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 11:00 IST
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon citizens to join the Run for Unity on October 31, paying tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th birth anniversary. Patel, a stalwart in India's freedom struggle, played a pivotal role in integrating over 500 princely states into the Union post-Independence.

Sardar Patel's birthday is honored as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, emphasizing national unity. Speaking on his Mann ki Baat radio show, Modi highlighted the significance of this year's event coinciding with such a landmark anniversary.

Various programs, including a parade led by the prime minister near Kevadia in Gujarat, will take place nationwide to celebrate Patel's enduring legacy and vision for a united India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

