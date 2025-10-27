Left Menu

Tragic High-Altitude Sickness Claims Lives in Nepal Trekking Regions

Four Nepalese individuals have died due to high-altitude sickness during treks in Nepal's Himalayan regions. The deceased include porters and trekkers, as well as a foreign national who was airlifted for treatment. Authorities urge caution as the region sees increased trekking activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-10-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 11:22 IST
Tragic High-Altitude Sickness Claims Lives in Nepal Trekking Regions
  • Country:
  • Nepal

High-altitude sickness has claimed the lives of four individuals in Nepal's trekking hotspots, according to local authorities. The incidents occurred in various regions, highlighting the dangers of hiking in the Himalayas.

Among the deceased are porters Dil Bahadur Gurung and Samga Ghale, and trekker Ram Bahadur Thapa Magar, who succumbed to altitude sickness in Gandaki's Manang district. Gurung and Ghale were carrying luggage for foreign trekkers when they were affected.

In a separate case, Suraj Man Shrestha lost his life while trekking in the Annapurna base camp area. A Spanish trekker was also affected but was successfully airlifted to Kathmandu for treatment. The picturesque regions, currently teeming with tourists, pose a significant risk of altitude sickness, prompting caution from local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iraq Seeks OPEC Quota Revision Amid Higher Production Capacity

Iraq Seeks OPEC Quota Revision Amid Higher Production Capacity

 Iraq
2
Shreyas Iyer's ICU Ordeal: A Dramatic Turn in Sydney

Shreyas Iyer's ICU Ordeal: A Dramatic Turn in Sydney

 India
3
Travis Head Re-Signs with Adelaide Strikers for 2025/26 BBL Season

Travis Head Re-Signs with Adelaide Strikers for 2025/26 BBL Season

 Australia
4
Urgent Call for ICAR Recruitment to Boost Farm Education

Urgent Call for ICAR Recruitment to Boost Farm Education

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI ethics varies widely across nations and sectors, challenging global alignment

Precision agriculture enters AI era: Key global trends

AI-driven cities on the rise: Ethical and data integration challenges ahead

From AI tutors to smart wearables: Technology redefines special education inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025