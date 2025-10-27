Tragic High-Altitude Sickness Claims Lives in Nepal Trekking Regions

High-altitude sickness has claimed the lives of four individuals in Nepal's trekking hotspots, according to local authorities. The incidents occurred in various regions, highlighting the dangers of hiking in the Himalayas.

Among the deceased are porters Dil Bahadur Gurung and Samga Ghale, and trekker Ram Bahadur Thapa Magar, who succumbed to altitude sickness in Gandaki's Manang district. Gurung and Ghale were carrying luggage for foreign trekkers when they were affected.

In a separate case, Suraj Man Shrestha lost his life while trekking in the Annapurna base camp area. A Spanish trekker was also affected but was successfully airlifted to Kathmandu for treatment. The picturesque regions, currently teeming with tourists, pose a significant risk of altitude sickness, prompting caution from local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)