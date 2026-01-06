Annapurna Swadisht Expands with Key Acquisition in Soya-based Market

Annapurna Swadisht Ltd (ASL) is making strategic strides in the packaged food industry by acquiring a significant stake in Andri Agro Foods Pvt Ltd (AAFPL) for Rs 15 crore. This acquisition covers 75% of AAFPL's equity, positioning ASL to penetrate the soya-based food market.

The company's CMD, Shreeram Bagla, remarked on how this move will enhance footprint in Indian and overseas markets, particularly in bulk and premium groceries. AAFPL's operations in West Bengal produce soya chunks and TVP, with Bagla emphasizing the deal's export potential for existing and new product lines.

ASL projects a combined turnover increase to Rs 50-60 crore, with capacity utilization at 60%. This acquisition follows ASL's earlier purchase of Madhur Confectioners Pvt Ltd, expanding its market reach to the UAE, Europe, and Africa.

