Punjab Temple Revitalization: AAP Leaders Launch Rs 75 Crore Facelift Projects
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal launched projects worth Rs 75 crore for Shri Kali Mata temple, aiming to revitalize its historic significance. The initiative includes infrastructure upgrades, water sanitation improvements, and an Aam Aadmi Clinic. Enhancements also involve spirituality-focused features, reflecting Punjab's rich heritage.
In a significant move to bolster Punjab's spiritual heritage, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alongside AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, unveiled Rs 75 crore worth of projects aimed at revamping the Shri Kali Mata temple. The leaders emphasized the unprecedented scope of these initiatives for the historic temple.
Highlighting the temple's importance, Kejriwal pointed out that it attracts tens of thousands of devotees daily. The proposed renovations include clean water sourcing from the Bhakra Canal, costing Rs 1.15 crore, and comprehensive upgrades to sewage and drainage systems for Rs 49.06 lakh.
Additionally, an 'Aam Aadmi Clinic' is set to open in the temple complex, providing crucial medical services. Other improvements encompass a light and sound show, new infrastructure, and enhanced pilgrimage facilities. This endeavor marks a milestone in preserving and enhancing Punjab's cultural landmarks.
