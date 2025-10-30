Left Menu

Punjab Temple Revitalization: AAP Leaders Launch Rs 75 Crore Facelift Projects

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal launched projects worth Rs 75 crore for Shri Kali Mata temple, aiming to revitalize its historic significance. The initiative includes infrastructure upgrades, water sanitation improvements, and an Aam Aadmi Clinic. Enhancements also involve spirituality-focused features, reflecting Punjab's rich heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 30-10-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 21:54 IST
Punjab Temple Revitalization: AAP Leaders Launch Rs 75 Crore Facelift Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster Punjab's spiritual heritage, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alongside AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, unveiled Rs 75 crore worth of projects aimed at revamping the Shri Kali Mata temple. The leaders emphasized the unprecedented scope of these initiatives for the historic temple.

Highlighting the temple's importance, Kejriwal pointed out that it attracts tens of thousands of devotees daily. The proposed renovations include clean water sourcing from the Bhakra Canal, costing Rs 1.15 crore, and comprehensive upgrades to sewage and drainage systems for Rs 49.06 lakh.

Additionally, an 'Aam Aadmi Clinic' is set to open in the temple complex, providing crucial medical services. Other improvements encompass a light and sound show, new infrastructure, and enhanced pilgrimage facilities. This endeavor marks a milestone in preserving and enhancing Punjab's cultural landmarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buying surges

Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buyin...

 India
2
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025