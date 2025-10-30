Left Menu

Naples Celebrates Maradona's Legacy on His 65th Birthday

Naples paid tribute to Diego Maradona on what would have been his 65th birthday, celebrating his legacy with a city-wide tour of his statue. The Argentine icon, revered for leading Napoli to Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990, continues to unite and inspire Neapolitans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Naples | Updated: 30-10-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 22:56 IST
Naples Celebrates Maradona's Legacy on His 65th Birthday
Maradona
  • Country:
  • Italy

A car painted in Napoli's iconic sky blue cruised through the city's streets as Naples observed what would have been Diego Maradona's 65th birthday. The legendary Argentine footballer, who etched his legacy in Napoli's history by securing Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990, remains a revered figure.

The Maradona statue, removed from the Maradona Museum for a celebratory tour, symbolized the enduring presence of Maradona's spirit among Neapolitans. 'Diego is not dead,' said Massimo Vignati, owner of the Maradona Museum. 'His essence lives on in all who loved him. Diego belongs to the people.'

Fans reflected on Maradona's impact beyond football, noting his ability to unite people across regional divides. 'He brought people together, even those from the north who were against us,' one local remarked. Maradona's magic continues to draw admiration from beyond Naples, with many still inspired by his legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buying surges

Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buyin...

 India
2
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025