A car painted in Napoli's iconic sky blue cruised through the city's streets as Naples observed what would have been Diego Maradona's 65th birthday. The legendary Argentine footballer, who etched his legacy in Napoli's history by securing Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990, remains a revered figure.

The Maradona statue, removed from the Maradona Museum for a celebratory tour, symbolized the enduring presence of Maradona's spirit among Neapolitans. 'Diego is not dead,' said Massimo Vignati, owner of the Maradona Museum. 'His essence lives on in all who loved him. Diego belongs to the people.'

Fans reflected on Maradona's impact beyond football, noting his ability to unite people across regional divides. 'He brought people together, even those from the north who were against us,' one local remarked. Maradona's magic continues to draw admiration from beyond Naples, with many still inspired by his legacy.

