Capturing Hearts: Zubeen Garg's Final Cinematic Journey

The film 'Roi Roi Binale,' starring the late Zubeen Garg, debuted to packed audiences across Assam. Following his untimely death in September, fans and political leaders united to celebrate his last film, expected to break box office records in Assamese cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 31-10-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 17:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

'Roi Roi Binale,' a poignant farewell film starring the late singer-composer Zubeen Garg, premiered to full houses in Assam. Garg, who passed away in Singapore last month, continues to capture hearts posthumously with this release.

Fans gathered in droves for screenings as early as 4.25 am to bid adieu to their beloved star. The movie also had a nationwide debut, drawing emotional responses from audiences, including children, seniors, and political figures. Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced plans for a special screening.

Anticipation for the musical, centering on a blind musician portrayed by Garg, is soaring with ticket sales expected to break records. The Assam cabinet has pledged GST revenue from the film to Garg's Kalaguru Artiste Foundation, further cementing his legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

