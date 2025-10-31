Left Menu

The Downfall of Prince Andrew: A Royal Scandal Unfolds

Prince Andrew, embroiled in scandal, loses his royal titles following controversies and connections with Jeffrey Epstein. Buckingham Palace confirms his removal from the 'Roll of the Peerage' and plans for relocation from the Royal Lodge. This significant step follows discussions with King Charles III and mounting public pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 31-10-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 17:51 IST
In a historic move, Prince Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles III, has been stripped of his royal titles amid ongoing controversy linked to Jeffrey Epstein. Buckingham Palace confirmed the decision following their removal of Andrew's name from the 'Roll of the Peerage' on Friday.

Prompted by discussions with King Charles, Andrew voluntarily surrendered his Duke of York title and relinquished his royal honours. The action follows continued public outcry and parliamentary debate over his association with the convicted sex offender. Subsequently, Andrew is preparing to vacate his Royal Lodge residence.

Buckingham Palace emphasized that despite Andrew's denial of allegations, the change is crucial. Formal procedures, initiated by the monarch, ensure the effective removal of his titles, supported by the UK government. As Andrew faces relocation, the adjustments reflect the royal family's prioritization of their duties amidst significant scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

