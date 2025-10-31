The Downfall of Prince Andrew: A Royal Scandal Unfolds

In a historic move, Prince Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles III, has been stripped of his royal titles amid ongoing controversy linked to Jeffrey Epstein. Buckingham Palace confirmed the decision following their removal of Andrew's name from the 'Roll of the Peerage' on Friday.

Prompted by discussions with King Charles, Andrew voluntarily surrendered his Duke of York title and relinquished his royal honours. The action follows continued public outcry and parliamentary debate over his association with the convicted sex offender. Subsequently, Andrew is preparing to vacate his Royal Lodge residence.

Buckingham Palace emphasized that despite Andrew's denial of allegations, the change is crucial. Formal procedures, initiated by the monarch, ensure the effective removal of his titles, supported by the UK government. As Andrew faces relocation, the adjustments reflect the royal family's prioritization of their duties amidst significant scrutiny.

