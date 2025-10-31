Left Menu

'Austro-Bollywood': A Cultural Cinematic Fusion

Indian-Austrian filmmaker Sandeep Kumar discusses his 12-year project, 'Happy', detailing the struggles of an illegal Indian immigrant in Austria. Known for 'Austro-Bollywood', Kumar blends Indian cinema with Austrian realism. His film, featuring an Indian lead in German, is set to screen at the European Union Film Festival.

Indian-Austrian filmmaker Sandeep Kumar has brought his long-cherished dream to fruition with the release of his film, 'Happy'. The film, which centers on the tribulations of an illegal Indian immigrant in Austria, took over 12 years in the making and is a poignant depiction of the immigrant's struggle to provide for his daughter amidst the looming threat of deportation.

Kumar, who pioneered the 'Austro-Bollywood' genre, combines Indian cinematic elements with the social realism typical of Austrian films. His earlier films, 'Kesariya Balam' and 'Servus Ishq', have been influential in cementing this genre. Kumar's unique approach has garnered notable recognition, including a national award.

'Happy' is set to break new ground as it screens at the European Union Film Festival, marking the first presentation of an Austrian film by an Indian-born director, featuring an Indian lead speaking German. Kumar's upcoming projects continue this cross-cultural exploration, including a recently shot drama in New York.

