Tragic Cinematic Illusion: The Rohit Arya Incident

Film director Rohit Arya orchestrated a real hostage situation involving children, which ended tragically when police shot him during a rescue operation. Initially staged as a film shoot, the incident unfolded at R A Studio in Powai, leading to a tense three-hour standoff and Arya's death.

Updated: 31-10-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 19:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, film director Rohit Arya turned a planned film shoot into a real-life hostage situation, which ended with his death at the hands of police. The drama unfolded at R A Studio in Powai, involving the seizure of 17 children and two adults.

According to videographer Rohan Aher, a close associate of Arya for over a decade, Arya had instructed his crew to prepare for a film involving children and a hostage scenario. Nevertheless, the situation escalated when Arya set a makeshift fire at the studio, wielding an air gun and spraying pepper spray at Aher, who attempted to rescue the hostages.

The police intervened after frantic calls, breaching the studio to end the standoff. Arya fired an air gun at officers, prompting return fire that resulted in his death. The incident shocked the film community and raised questions about Arya's intentions and mental state.

