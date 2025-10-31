Left Menu

Delhi Police Commemorate Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Promoting National Unity

The Delhi Police commemorated Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary, organizing diverse events to foster national unity. Highlights included 'Run for Unity' events, tree plantation drives, and exhibitions involving police, citizens, and celebrities across multiple city ranges, culminating with the Ekta Pledge underscoring national integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 19:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

To honor the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Delhi Police observed Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on Friday with numerous initiatives honoring national unity and integrity. The day was marked by various events across districts to emphasize the spirit of cohesion and patriotic strength.

A key highlight was the 'Run for Unity,' executed concurrently across city police stations, featuring notable runs in several territorial ranges. Participants included personnel, civilians, students, and dignitaries, all sharing in the spirit of unity and cooperation.

Complementary activities such as tree plantation and exhibitions about Patel's contributions were held, alongside the installation of his statue by Head Constable Sandeep Kumar at Patel Nagar Police Station, symbolizing individual commitment to honor Patel's legacy amid national celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

