Nation Unites to Celebrate Sardar Patel's Legacy: A Tribute to India's Visionary Leader

In a grand commemoration of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary, political leaders from various backgrounds, including Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, gathered in the central hall of Parliament, now known as Samvidhan Sadan, to honor the 'Iron Man of India.'

Prominent figures such as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju joined Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in paying floral tributes. The event also included school children nationwide, marking National Unity Day, fueled by Patel's vision of unity and discipline.

Speaker Om Birla, addressing over 600 participating students, lauded India's youth as torchbearers for innovation and global leadership. The program underscored Patel's enduring legacy in uniting India's diverse princely states into one sovereign entity, reinforcing the nation's steadfast commitment to a more prosperous global future.