Left Menu

Nation Unites to Celebrate Sardar Patel's Legacy: A Tribute to India's Visionary Leader

Leaders across the political spectrum paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th birth anniversary in Parliament, celebrating his role in India's unity. Speaker Om Birla highlighted Patel's influence on the youth at the National Unity Day event, emphasizing innovation and leadership as pathways to national development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 31-10-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 20:17 IST
Nation Unites to Celebrate Sardar Patel's Legacy: A Tribute to India's Visionary Leader
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
  • Country:
  • India

In a grand commemoration of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary, political leaders from various backgrounds, including Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, gathered in the central hall of Parliament, now known as Samvidhan Sadan, to honor the 'Iron Man of India.'

Prominent figures such as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju joined Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in paying floral tributes. The event also included school children nationwide, marking National Unity Day, fueled by Patel's vision of unity and discipline.

Speaker Om Birla, addressing over 600 participating students, lauded India's youth as torchbearers for innovation and global leadership. The program underscored Patel's enduring legacy in uniting India's diverse princely states into one sovereign entity, reinforcing the nation's steadfast commitment to a more prosperous global future.

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025