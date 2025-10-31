Nation Unites to Celebrate Sardar Patel's Legacy: A Tribute to India's Visionary Leader
Leaders across the political spectrum paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th birth anniversary in Parliament, celebrating his role in India's unity. Speaker Om Birla highlighted Patel's influence on the youth at the National Unity Day event, emphasizing innovation and leadership as pathways to national development.
- Country:
- India
In a grand commemoration of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary, political leaders from various backgrounds, including Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, gathered in the central hall of Parliament, now known as Samvidhan Sadan, to honor the 'Iron Man of India.'
Prominent figures such as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju joined Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in paying floral tributes. The event also included school children nationwide, marking National Unity Day, fueled by Patel's vision of unity and discipline.
Speaker Om Birla, addressing over 600 participating students, lauded India's youth as torchbearers for innovation and global leadership. The program underscored Patel's enduring legacy in uniting India's diverse princely states into one sovereign entity, reinforcing the nation's steadfast commitment to a more prosperous global future.
