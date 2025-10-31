Left Menu

Modi and Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati: A Legacy of Holistic Development and Social Welfare

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta praised PM Narendra Modi as a disciple of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati. At an event celebrating Saraswati's legacy, Gupta stated Modi's initiatives embody compassion and equality. She emphasized the Arya Samaj's impact on women's empowerment and societal progress, attributing India's advances to Saraswati's teachings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 20:46 IST
During a commemorative event at Swarn Jayanti Park, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a dedicated follower of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati. This gathering marked both the 150th anniversary of the Arya Samaj and the 200th birth anniversary of its illustrious founder.

Gupta, expressing her gratitude, praised Modi's leadership for reflecting the ideals envisioned by Saraswati. She highlighted how the prime minister's initiatives are rooted in principles of compassion, equality, and courage, aiming at public welfare and national development.

Reiterating her admiration, Gupta commended Modi for advancing Saraswati's vision and mentioned the significant role of the Arya Samaj in promoting women's empowerment and societal progress. She noted the importance of Saraswati's teachings in overcoming societal superstitions and orthodoxy, paving the way for renewed values and ideals.

