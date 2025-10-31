Left Menu

CM Naidu's London Visit: Honors and Industrial Invitations

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is visiting London from November 1 to 6. Accompanying his wife, N Bhuvaneswari, who will receive prestigious awards, Naidu aims to attract industrialists to the upcoming CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 31-10-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 21:53 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to embark on a five-day personal trip to London starting November 1, as reported by government sources.

During his stay, Naidu will accompany his wife, N Bhuvaneswari, who will be honored with two prestigious accolades. She will receive the Distinguished Fellowship - 2025 award and the Golden Peacock award for excellence in corporate governance at events organized by the Institute of Directors, London.

In addition to supporting his wife, CM Naidu will attend various programs aimed at inviting industrialists and NRIs to the upcoming CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, scheduled for November 14 and 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

