Shaping the Future of Research Publishing: AI, Ethics, and Open Access

The Journal Development Symposium 2025 by Springer Nature focused on the evolution of research publishing with over 100 participants. Discussions covered AI integration, ethical practices, and the One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) initiative, aiming to ensure integrity in scientific publishing. The event emphasized collaboration and innovation.

The Journal Development Symposium 2025, hosted by Springer Nature, gathered more than 100 experts from the publishing world in India to explore the evolving dynamics of research publishing. The event spotlighted the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and ethical standards in scholarly publications, also addressing India's transformative One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) initiative.

Marieke Cambeen, Executive Vice President of Springer Journals, underscored the publisher's growing responsibility in maintaining research quality amid an AI-driven landscape. Her keynote stressed the necessity of establishing ethical, transparent, and inclusive frameworks across the publishing sector, ensuring that trust and integrity remain central to scientific dissemination.

Throughout the day, attendees engaged in discussions on AI's impact on publishing ethics, Open Access models, and journal development challenges. The symposium concluded with Springer Nature reaffirming commitment to foster innovation and quality research globally.

