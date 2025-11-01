Left Menu

Eminent Poet K G Sankara Pillai Honored with Ezhuthachan Puraskaram

K G Sankara Pillai, a highly esteemed poet, receives the Ezhuthachan Puraskaram award for his significant contributions to Malayalam language and literature. The announcement was made by State Culture Minister Saji Cherian, highlighting Pillai's influential works over the past five decades. Pillai's poetry has been widely translated.

K G Sankara Pillai, a luminary in Malayalam poetry, has been awarded the Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, Kerala's highest literary honor, for his exemplary contributions to the language and literature. The announcement was made on Saturday by Kerala's State Culture Minister, Saji Cherian, who extolled Pillai's profound impact on Malayalam poetry.

Minister Cherian remarked that Pillai's poetic works over the past five decades have instilled a deep sense of pride in every Malayali. The selection for the award was made by a distinguished jury chaired by writer N S Madhavan, with members including literary figures K R Meera and Dr. K M Ani, and Kerala Sahitya Akademi Member Secretary C P Aboobacker serving as the jury secretary.

Pillai, previously honored with the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Awards in 1998 and 2002, continues to be a towering figure in Malayalam poetry. His acclaimed collections, such as KGS Kavithakal and KG Sankara Pillayude Kavithakal, have enjoyed translations into various Indian and foreign languages, extending his reach and influence.

