Global Festival of Indian Cinema: Netflix and YRF Unveil Iconic Film Lineup

Streaming giant Netflix announced a partnership with Yash Raj Films (YRF) this Saturday to showcase a selection of the studio's acclaimed titles globally.

This collaboration will see YRF's films released in phases to coincide with special events and festivals, offering fans across 190 countries access to the studio's famed productions.

Netflix India's Vice President of Content, Monika Shergill, highlighted the collaboration as a significant achievement for Indian cinema on the platform, emphasizing its commitment to showcasing Indian storytelling's depth and diversity.

