Global Fans Celebrate Shah Rukh Khan's 60th Birthday Bash

Shah Rukh Khan, known as SRK, turns 60, and fans globally are celebrating his legacy in Hindi cinema. From charity events to fan gatherings outside his Mumbai residence, the celebrations reflect SRK's impact on his followers. Upcoming projects and a grand birthday bash highlight his enduring influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-11-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 13:22 IST
As Shah Rukh Khan marks his 60th birthday, fans worldwide are uniting in celebration of the cinematic icon known for redefining love on screen. Recognized as one of the last true superstars of Hindi cinema, his devoted fans continue to celebrate his legendary status.

Travelers from Peru, among others, are gathering in Mumbai for personal tribute events, highlighting the international appeal of King Khan. Through movie screenings and charitable works, fan clubs are celebrating his legacy by giving back to society in his honor.

This significant milestone coincides with new professional projects on the horizon, including a new film 'King' with an anticipated first look set to be unveiled. For fans, the festivities at his home, Mannat, embody their esteem and endless admiration for the beloved actor.

