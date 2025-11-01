Left Menu

Ayushmann Khurrana Makes His Mark in Maddock Horror Comedy Universe with 'Thamma'

Ayushmann Khurrana stars as a journalist turned vampire in 'Thamma', a Diwali release that's part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Lauded for its gripping sequences, the film has grossed over Rs 100 crore. As a character in the expanding franchise, Khurrana awaits future story developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 16:59 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana Makes His Mark in Maddock Horror Comedy Universe with 'Thamma'
  • Country:
  • India

Ayushmann Khurrana has become the latest addition to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe with his new film 'Thamma', which premiered around Diwali. In this standout performance, Khurrana transforms from a meek journalist into a compelling vampire-like character.

Highlighting the film's climax, Khurrana pointed to the intense showdown between his character and Varun Dhawan's werewolf, Bhediya, a sequence resonating well with audiences. 'Thamma' has already earned over Rs 100 crore, marking it as one of Khurrana's most successful projects to date.

Khurrana expressed his enthusiasm for how his character might evolve in upcoming installments. With 'Thamma' being a significant opener, the actor anticipates more family-friendly roles, diversifying his appeal beyond the adult-centered dramas that marked his earlier career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025