Ayushmann Khurrana Makes His Mark in Maddock Horror Comedy Universe with 'Thamma'

Ayushmann Khurrana has become the latest addition to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe with his new film 'Thamma', which premiered around Diwali. In this standout performance, Khurrana transforms from a meek journalist into a compelling vampire-like character.

Highlighting the film's climax, Khurrana pointed to the intense showdown between his character and Varun Dhawan's werewolf, Bhediya, a sequence resonating well with audiences. 'Thamma' has already earned over Rs 100 crore, marking it as one of Khurrana's most successful projects to date.

Khurrana expressed his enthusiasm for how his character might evolve in upcoming installments. With 'Thamma' being a significant opener, the actor anticipates more family-friendly roles, diversifying his appeal beyond the adult-centered dramas that marked his earlier career.

