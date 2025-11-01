First Look of Janhvi Kapoor as Achiyyamma in 'Peddi' Unveiled

The upcoming Telugu film 'Peddi' has generated excitement with the release of Janhvi Kapoor's first look poster. Kapoor, who takes on the role of Achiyyamma, joins an ensemble cast led by Ram Charan in the film.

Slated for a global release on March 27, 2026, 'Peddi' is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and supported by a formidable team including producers Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and others. Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma also star in this much-anticipated production.

With an impressive lineup of talent, including AR Rahman providing the film's score, 'Peddi' is poised to capture audiences. Janhvi Kapoor's work in this film marks her second Telugu venture, following her role in 'Devara'.

(With inputs from agencies.)