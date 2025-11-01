Unity in Diversity: Celebrating India's Foundation Day
Arunachal Pradesh Governor emphasized the importance of celebrating multiple states' foundation days to enhance national integration. The event at Raj Bhavan highlighted cultural diversity and involved participation from various sectors, showcasing India's rich cultural fabric under the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative.
- Country:
- India
In a colorful celebration at Raj Bhavan, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik, underscored the national spirit of unity through the celebration of foundation days for several states and Union Territories.
Governor Parnaik hailed November 1 as a historic day, marking the formation of many states and UTs in India. His greetings extended to the people from Andhra Pradesh to Ladakh, emphasizing shared cultural heritage.
The festivities featured vibrant cultural showcases, including performances by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and contributions from institutions like NERIST and Rajiv Gandhi University, highlighting the diverse strengths of the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
