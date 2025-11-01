President Murmu's Spiritual Sojourn: A Journey Through Uttarakhand

President Droupadi Murmu is set to commence a three-day visit to Uttarakhand. Her itinerary includes a visit to the Neem Karoli Baba Ashram, indicated by her office.

On Sunday, Murmu will attend the second convocation ceremony at the University of Patanjali, Haridwar. A statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan confirmed her schedule.

Her visit on November 3 will see her addressing the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly in Dehradun, marking the state's silver jubilee. The day will also mark a celebration of the 125th anniversary of Raj Bhavan, Nainital. Before departing to New Delhi, Murmu will attend Kumaun University's 20th convocation in Nainital.

(With inputs from agencies.)