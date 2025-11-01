President Murmu's Spiritual Sojourn: A Journey Through Uttarakhand
President Droupadi Murmu embarks on a three-day visit to Uttarakhand, attending significant events such as the University of Patanjali's convocation, Uttarakhand's silver jubilee celebration, and visiting holy sites like Neem Karoli Baba Ashram. She'll grace Kumaun University's convocation before returning to Delhi.
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu is set to commence a three-day visit to Uttarakhand. Her itinerary includes a visit to the Neem Karoli Baba Ashram, indicated by her office.
On Sunday, Murmu will attend the second convocation ceremony at the University of Patanjali, Haridwar. A statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan confirmed her schedule.
Her visit on November 3 will see her addressing the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly in Dehradun, marking the state's silver jubilee. The day will also mark a celebration of the 125th anniversary of Raj Bhavan, Nainital. Before departing to New Delhi, Murmu will attend Kumaun University's 20th convocation in Nainital.
(With inputs from agencies.)