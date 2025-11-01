Mammootty: Dazzling Development vs. Starving Stomachs
Malayalam star Mammootty highlights the importance of eradicating poverty over superficial signs of development in Kerala. Speaking at a government event, he stressed collective efforts to eliminate poverty and emphasized Kerala's role as a model in social welfare due to its democratic awareness.
Malayalam film icon Mammootty emphasized the need to prioritize poverty eradication over superficial development efforts in Kerala. Speaking at a state government event aimed at celebrating the eradication of extreme poverty, he urged cooperative work to eliminate poverty entirely.
Mammootty, known affectionately as 'Mammukka,' acknowledged the state's achievements in social welfare and democratic awareness, viewing them as keys to reducing poverty since independence.
The actor noted Kerala's potential as a social development model and stressed that development should focus on improving social life, warning against ignoring the issue of hunger amid visible infrastructure progress.
