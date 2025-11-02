Roller Skating: The Ebb and Flow of a Cultural Phenomenon
Roller skating has a complex history marked by cycles of resurgence, influenced largely by societal trends, technological advances, and media influence. Despite its rich legacy and recent spikes in popularity, such as during the Covid-19 pandemic, roller skating has yet to achieve lasting cultural significance in France.
Roller skating, a pursuit with European origins dating back to the 17th century, has experienced numerous waves of popularity without ever becoming a staple cultural phenomenon in France. Despite clear enthusiasm, notably during the Covid-19 lockdowns, it remains an activity spurred by periodic trends.
Major historical surges in roller skating have often been spurred by technological innovation, social circumstances, and media influences. For instance, the development of ball bearings and relaxed access rules pre-WWI, alongside figures like Ana Coto on TikTok today, perpetuate interest and reclaim public spaces for skating.
The repeated cycles of roller skating's popularity suggest that diverse factors drive these trends, including technological advancements, marketing, and institutional support. Nevertheless, a lack of sustained enthusiasm from a unified ecosystem has hindered roller skating's permanent establishment as a cultural tradition in France.
