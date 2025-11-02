Left Menu

Roller Skating: The Ebb and Flow of a Cultural Phenomenon

Roller skating has a complex history marked by cycles of resurgence, influenced largely by societal trends, technological advances, and media influence. Despite its rich legacy and recent spikes in popularity, such as during the Covid-19 pandemic, roller skating has yet to achieve lasting cultural significance in France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bordeaux | Updated: 02-11-2025 09:08 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 09:08 IST
Roller Skating: The Ebb and Flow of a Cultural Phenomenon
  • Country:
  • France

Roller skating, a pursuit with European origins dating back to the 17th century, has experienced numerous waves of popularity without ever becoming a staple cultural phenomenon in France. Despite clear enthusiasm, notably during the Covid-19 lockdowns, it remains an activity spurred by periodic trends.

Major historical surges in roller skating have often been spurred by technological innovation, social circumstances, and media influences. For instance, the development of ball bearings and relaxed access rules pre-WWI, alongside figures like Ana Coto on TikTok today, perpetuate interest and reclaim public spaces for skating.

The repeated cycles of roller skating's popularity suggest that diverse factors drive these trends, including technological advancements, marketing, and institutional support. Nevertheless, a lack of sustained enthusiasm from a unified ecosystem has hindered roller skating's permanent establishment as a cultural tradition in France.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025