NASA Sets Record Straight Amid Kim Kardashian's Moon Landing Remarks
Kim Kardashian questioned the moon landing, prompting NASA to clarify facts. Meanwhile, the Duffer brothers discuss emotions and action in 'Stranger Things' final season during a global event in Italy. The popular Netflix series is concluding after nine years of thrilling audiences.
In a recent statement, NASA responded to Kim Kardashian's comments about the moon landing being a conspiracy. The reality TV star's express skepticism on her show has renewed interest and debate over the 1969 Apollo 11 mission's authenticity.
Meanwhile, fans of 'Stranger Things' have much to look forward to as creators Matt and Ross Duffer preview an emotion-filled and action-packed conclusion to the series. The announcement came during the show's first global promotional event in Lucca, Italy.
After almost a decade of captivating audiences, 'Stranger Things' will conclude with its fifth season. The creators express a mix of anticipation and anxiety as they prepare to release the finale, which has been three years in the making.
ALSO READ
Global Festival of Indian Cinema: Netflix and YRF Unveil Iconic Film Lineup
Legal Battle Ignites Over Alleged Defamation in Netflix Series
Netflix Eyes Warner Bros Discovery Acquisition: A Streaming Game-Changer
Delhi HC asks Wankhede, Red Chillies, Netflix to file replies in defamation suit against series