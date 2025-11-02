Left Menu

NASA Sets Record Straight Amid Kim Kardashian's Moon Landing Remarks

Kim Kardashian questioned the moon landing, prompting NASA to clarify facts. Meanwhile, the Duffer brothers discuss emotions and action in 'Stranger Things' final season during a global event in Italy. The popular Netflix series is concluding after nine years of thrilling audiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 10:30 IST
NASA Sets Record Straight Amid Kim Kardashian's Moon Landing Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent statement, NASA responded to Kim Kardashian's comments about the moon landing being a conspiracy. The reality TV star's express skepticism on her show has renewed interest and debate over the 1969 Apollo 11 mission's authenticity.

Meanwhile, fans of 'Stranger Things' have much to look forward to as creators Matt and Ross Duffer preview an emotion-filled and action-packed conclusion to the series. The announcement came during the show's first global promotional event in Lucca, Italy.

After almost a decade of captivating audiences, 'Stranger Things' will conclude with its fifth season. The creators express a mix of anticipation and anxiety as they prepare to release the finale, which has been three years in the making.

