In a recent statement, NASA responded to Kim Kardashian's comments about the moon landing being a conspiracy. The reality TV star's express skepticism on her show has renewed interest and debate over the 1969 Apollo 11 mission's authenticity.

Meanwhile, fans of 'Stranger Things' have much to look forward to as creators Matt and Ross Duffer preview an emotion-filled and action-packed conclusion to the series. The announcement came during the show's first global promotional event in Lucca, Italy.

After almost a decade of captivating audiences, 'Stranger Things' will conclude with its fifth season. The creators express a mix of anticipation and anxiety as they prepare to release the finale, which has been three years in the making.