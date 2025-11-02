Shashi Tharoor Celebrates Shah Rukh Khan's Reverse Ageing Birthday

In a lighthearted birthday tribute to Shah Rukh Khan, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor suggested that the Bollywood superstar is living a real-life 'Benjamin Button' scenario, where he appears to be ageing in reverse.

Tharoor humorously questioned the validity of Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday, citing a lack of visual evidence like grey hair or signs of aging, and claimed that the actor's energy levels and youthful appearance defy his age.

Beyond the birthday wishes, Tharoor also praised Khan's son Aryan Khan's debut in the web series 'The Ba****ds of Bollywood,' hailing it as a masterpiece that offers a witty, behind-the-scenes look at the cinematic world.

(With inputs from agencies.)