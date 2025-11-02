Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan: The Timeless King of Bollywood at 60

Shah Rukh Khan, the iconic Bollywood superstar, celebrates his 60th birthday with unwavering energy. Despite no new releases this year, his presence remains strong both on and off the screen. Worldwide fans, including fan clubs, honor the milestone with various events and celebrate his continuing influence in cinema.

Shah Rukh Khan, the legendary Bollywood actor known as the Badshah of Bollywood, turned 60 today. Despite reaching this milestone age, Khan shows no signs of slowing down as he continues to dominate the film industry.

Two years ago, he captivated audiences with a string of blockbusters: 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', and 'Dunki'. His enduring appeal has kept him in the spotlight even without any releases this year, earning him personal and professional triumphs. Fans from around the globe flocked to Mumbai to celebrate Khan's milestone birthday, showcasing the deep connection they feel with his cinematic journey.

Across India and abroad, fan clubs have prepared for weeks for the big day. Various events, including a special Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival, have engaged fans by re-releasing some of his most beloved films. Birthday wishes poured in from colleagues, adding to the festival-like atmosphere outside his iconic Mumbai residence, Mannat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

