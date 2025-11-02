Controversial 'The Taj Story' Hits Cinemas Amid Legal and Political Debates

'The Taj Story,' starring Paresh Rawal, has landed in theaters, receiving a spectrum of reactions while embroiled in controversy. Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, a BJP leader, has openly supported the film, suggesting that cinematic expressions can aid in revealing the truth and should not be stifled.

Comparing the situation to previous film releases like 'PK' which did not spark communal unrest, Upadhyay emphasized the necessity for transparency through various media platforms. His comments came following the Delhi High Court's decision to allow the film's release amid legal challenges.

The court, led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, reiterated that it is not within the judiciary's purview to act as a 'Super Censor Board.' It questioned the rationale behind listing actor Paresh Rawal as a respondent, arguing that his involvement was purely professional. The legal petitions filed against the film claimed it distorts historical facts and could incite communal tension.