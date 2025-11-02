Left Menu

Controversial 'The Taj Story' Hits Cinemas Amid Legal and Political Debates

Paresh Rawal's latest film, 'The Taj Story,' has opened to mixed reviews amid political and legal scrutiny. Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay supports the film, emphasizing truth revelation. Despite controversies, the Delhi High Court dismissed pleas to halt its release, refusing to act as a 'Super Censor Board.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 23:05 IST
Controversial 'The Taj Story' Hits Cinemas Amid Legal and Political Debates
Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay supports 'The Taj Story' (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

'The Taj Story,' starring Paresh Rawal, has landed in theaters, receiving a spectrum of reactions while embroiled in controversy. Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, a BJP leader, has openly supported the film, suggesting that cinematic expressions can aid in revealing the truth and should not be stifled.

Comparing the situation to previous film releases like 'PK' which did not spark communal unrest, Upadhyay emphasized the necessity for transparency through various media platforms. His comments came following the Delhi High Court's decision to allow the film's release amid legal challenges.

The court, led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, reiterated that it is not within the judiciary's purview to act as a 'Super Censor Board.' It questioned the rationale behind listing actor Paresh Rawal as a respondent, arguing that his involvement was purely professional. The legal petitions filed against the film claimed it distorts historical facts and could incite communal tension.

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025