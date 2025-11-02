A Divine Experience: PM Modi's Visit to Patna Sahib Gurdwara

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the revered Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib gurdwara, emphasizing its profound spiritual significance. Dressed in an orange turban, he was accompanied by Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav.

Modi also witnessed the ceremonial arrival of the 'Jore Sahib', regarded as the footwear of Guru Gobind Singh. Previously held by Minister Puri's family for 300 years, it was handed to the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and symbolically presented at Patna Sahib.

Addressing attendees, Modi recalled the tragic events following Indira Gandhi's assassination in 1984. He criticized the political legacy and actions of Congress, contrasting it with Sikh teachings of justice and courage, encapsulated by Guru Gobind Singh, who was born at Patna Sahib.

(With inputs from agencies.)