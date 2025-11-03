Left Menu

India's Women Cricketers Make History with World Cup Win

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised the Indian women's cricket team for winning its first ICC Women's World Cup. The victory, achieved with a 52-run win over South Africa, was called a historic occasion bringing joy to the nation. The final was held in Navi Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 03-11-2025 01:03 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 01:03 IST
India's Women Cricketers Make History with World Cup Win
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has lauded the Indian women's cricket team for their remarkable achievement of securing their first ICC Women's World Cup title.

According to Yadav, India's ascent to world champions is a historic event and a source of immense national pride.

The team clinched the World Cup after a thrilling 52-run victory against South Africa at a fully packed DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

