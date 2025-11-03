India's Women Cricketers Make History with World Cup Win

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has lauded the Indian women's cricket team for their remarkable achievement of securing their first ICC Women's World Cup title.

According to Yadav, India's ascent to world champions is a historic event and a source of immense national pride.

The team clinched the World Cup after a thrilling 52-run victory against South Africa at a fully packed DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)