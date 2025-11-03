Bollywood Reunion: Ananya and Kartik's Christmas Surprise

Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan are set to return to the silver screen together in ''Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'', which will debut on December 25. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, known for ''Satyaprem Ki Katha'', the film promises to be a festive treat for audiences.

The announcement was made on Instagram by Panday and Aaryan, who shared a poster of the upcoming film. Originally slated for a December 31 release, the film's new Christmas premiere date has been met with excitement from fans of the duo, who previously charmed audiences in 2019's ''Pati Patni Aur Woh''.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, ''Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'' also features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in significant roles. The film will face competition from Agastya Nanda's ''Ikkis'', also slated for a December release.

(With inputs from agencies.)