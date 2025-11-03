From Silver Screen to Space: Baahubali's New Orbit

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has bestowed an honor upon the Indian film industry by naming its powerful launch vehicle 'Baahubali'. The name, inspired by the character from SS Rajamouli's epic film, coincides with the successful launch of CMS-03, India's heaviest communication satellite.

Director SS Rajamouli expressed his delight, recognizing the privilege as a testament to the film's cultural impact. In a post on X, he congratulated ISRO on the technological achievement, highlighting the country's progress in space exploration.

'Baahubali', starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, among others, originally released in 2015, raking in over 2000 crore globally. Following its remastered rerelease, the film continues to captivate audiences, earning Rs 25 crore in just three days.

(With inputs from agencies.)