Mysterious Death: Was Zubeen Garg Murdered?

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has raised serious allegations regarding the death of celebrated cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, claiming he was murdered in Singapore. Although the investigation is still ongoing, Sarma is confident that the case is more than just a tragic accident.

Zubeen Garg, a renowned singer, met his untimely demise under mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea during his visit to Singapore for the 4th edition of the North East India Festival on September 19. The incident has sparked widespread intrigue and suspicion.

The Chief Minister has set a target for submitting the charge-sheet in the murder investigation by December 8, as he expressed urgency in resolving the case. However, he refrained from revealing any specific evidence or details that might confirm the murder allegations, leaving many questions unanswered.