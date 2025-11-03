Left Menu

Record-Breaking Sales Boost Traditional Artisans at Uttar Pradesh Fairs

The Uttar Pradesh Mati Kala Board has achieved over Rs 4.20 crore in sales through various fairs, marking a 27.7% increase from the previous year. This growth stems from supporting traditional pottery artisans, enhancing marketing strategies, and boosting product reach in domestic and international markets.

Updated: 03-11-2025 19:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Mati Kala Board reported an unprecedented sales surge, reaching over Rs 4.20 crore through fairs, reflecting a remarkable 27.7% growth compared to last year. Despite setting up fewer stalls, the initiative's success showcases increased consumer interest in traditional crafts.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's commitment to revitalizing traditional artisans and promoting local craftsmanship significantly contributed to this achievement. Strategic efforts in marketing, branding, and training have propelled the state's pottery products to capture attention in both domestic and international arenas.

Events like the 10-day Mati Kala Mahotsav in Lucknow and regional fairs across multiple cities collectively generated substantial revenue. The government's initiative empowers artisans with advanced training and resources while reviving traditional pottery's value in modern markets and providing local artisans economic sustainability.

