Heroes of the Skies: The Battle of Badgam

On Monday, the Indian Air Force celebrated a key chapter in military history by recalling the 1947 Battle of Badgam. Spitfires, Harvards, and Tempests were instrumental in attacking enemy positions and air-dropping supplies, swinging the momentum in India's favor during this crucial engagement.

Taking place in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, the battle was a significant event during the First Indo-Pak War. '#ThisDayThatYear in 1947,' read an IAF post, 'a lone Kumaon company held firm as IAF Spitfires roared in, smashing enemy columns.'

Bharat Rannbhoomi Darshan highlights the leadership of Major Somnath Sharma who, despite being outnumbered, inspired his troops to hold the Srinagar Airfield. His actions delayed the attackers, allowing Indian reinforcements to secure the area, marking a turning point in the conflict.

