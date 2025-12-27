Technocity's QUAD Project: A New Era in IT Infrastructure

Technopark, the country's leading state-owned IT hub, is seeking partnerships with esteemed real estate developers for its flagship QUAD project, located at Technocity near Pallippuram.

This ambitious development is planned as a 30-acre integrated IT micro-township, featuring two IT towers, a commercial complex, and residential areas. The current call for Expressions of Interest targets the second IT building and the commercial complex, offering significant space for IT/ITeS companies.

The project stands out as a collaborative opportunity with the Government of Kerala, presenting a strategic platform for advancing digital infrastructure in Thiruvananthapuram. A pre-bid meeting has been scheduled for December 30, with EoI presentations on January 5, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)