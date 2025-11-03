Elevating Indian Coir: A Global Sustainable Symbol
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasized coir as a symbol of sustainable development and pushed for it to become a global brand. Stressing collaboration and innovation, he engaged with stakeholders, urging them to marry traditional knowledge with modern technology, enhancing coir's global market presence and reputation.
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan has labeled coir as a hallmark of sustainable development and called upon stakeholders to elevate the material to global brand status. On Monday, he engaged with members of the Federation of Indian Coir Exporters' Associations (FICEA) during an event held in a southern district of Kerala.
The Vice President praised the contributions of exporters and industry leaders in advancing India's coir sector on the international stage. He cited the increasing global demand for sustainable, eco-friendly materials as an opportunity for the Indian coir industry to expand its reach.
Addressing attendees, Radhakrishnan emphasized the importance of blending traditional craftsmanship with modern technology to improve branding, quality, and global market access. He saluted FICEA for its role in uniting the industry, while also encouraging further collaboration to ensure Indian coir is synonymous with sustainability, quality, and innovation. FICEA members recalled his tenure as Chairman of the Coir Board, highlighting a doubling of exports due to collective effort.
