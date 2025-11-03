Elevating Indian Coir: A Global Sustainable Symbol

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan has labeled coir as a hallmark of sustainable development and called upon stakeholders to elevate the material to global brand status. On Monday, he engaged with members of the Federation of Indian Coir Exporters' Associations (FICEA) during an event held in a southern district of Kerala.

The Vice President praised the contributions of exporters and industry leaders in advancing India's coir sector on the international stage. He cited the increasing global demand for sustainable, eco-friendly materials as an opportunity for the Indian coir industry to expand its reach.

Addressing attendees, Radhakrishnan emphasized the importance of blending traditional craftsmanship with modern technology to improve branding, quality, and global market access. He saluted FICEA for its role in uniting the industry, while also encouraging further collaboration to ensure Indian coir is synonymous with sustainability, quality, and innovation. FICEA members recalled his tenure as Chairman of the Coir Board, highlighting a doubling of exports due to collective effort.

