Left Menu

Historic Jhiri Mela: A Tribute to Farmer Saint Baba Jittoo

The annual Jhiri Mela near Jammu city, inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, attracts lakhs of devotees honoring Baba Jittoo, a farmer saint who opposed zamindar exploitation 500 years ago. Organized by the Directorate of Tourism, the fair includes agricultural engagement, security measures, and amenities for pilgrims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 03-11-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 21:40 IST
Historic Jhiri Mela: A Tribute to Farmer Saint Baba Jittoo
  • Country:
  • India

The historic 10-day Jhiri Mela is set to commence on the outskirts of Jammu, with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurating the event. Thousands of devotees are expected to gather at the Baba Jittoo temple to seek blessings and honor the memory of the 16th-century farmer saint.

The mela, which draws about 10 to 12 lakh attendees annually from regions such as Jammu, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana, pays tribute to Baba Jittoo's sacrifice. The saint gave his life in protest against the oppressive demands of a zamindar, a story that continues to resonate strongly with devotees.

Co-organized by the Directorate of Tourism and the district administration, the fair runs from November 4 to 13. Various government departments have provided support, ensuring sanitation, health facilities, and security, while also promoting agricultural knowledge and technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025