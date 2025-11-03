Historic Jhiri Mela: A Tribute to Farmer Saint Baba Jittoo

The historic 10-day Jhiri Mela is set to commence on the outskirts of Jammu, with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurating the event. Thousands of devotees are expected to gather at the Baba Jittoo temple to seek blessings and honor the memory of the 16th-century farmer saint.

The mela, which draws about 10 to 12 lakh attendees annually from regions such as Jammu, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana, pays tribute to Baba Jittoo's sacrifice. The saint gave his life in protest against the oppressive demands of a zamindar, a story that continues to resonate strongly with devotees.

Co-organized by the Directorate of Tourism and the district administration, the fair runs from November 4 to 13. Various government departments have provided support, ensuring sanitation, health facilities, and security, while also promoting agricultural knowledge and technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)