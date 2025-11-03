A Melodic Legacy Silenced: Acclaimed Flautist Deepak Sarma Passes Away

In a somber turn of events, renowned flautist Deepak Sarma has passed away at the age of 57. The musician succumbed to chronic liver disease at a Chennai hospital, leaving the cultural fraternity of Assam grieving. Sarma's passing marks a significant loss in the realm of Indian classical music.

A disciple of the legendary Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Sarma was recognized for his contributions to Indian music both domestically and internationally. He performed alongside Assamese luminaries like Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg, spreading the enchanting sounds of the flute worldwide.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya expressed heartfelt condolences, acknowledging Sarma's pivotal role in globalizing the flute in classical music. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also mourned the loss, emphasizing the musician's impact on Assamese culture. The world of music mourns an irreplaceable loss.

