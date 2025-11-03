Left Menu

A Melodic Legacy Silenced: Acclaimed Flautist Deepak Sarma Passes Away

Acclaimed flautist Deepak Sarma passed away in a Chennai hospital after battling chronic liver disease. The 57-year-old musician was a disciple of Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia and collaborated with cultural icons like Bhupen Hazarika. His death has left the Assamese cultural community in mourning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 03-11-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 22:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a somber turn of events, renowned flautist Deepak Sarma has passed away at the age of 57. The musician succumbed to chronic liver disease at a Chennai hospital, leaving the cultural fraternity of Assam grieving. Sarma's passing marks a significant loss in the realm of Indian classical music.

A disciple of the legendary Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Sarma was recognized for his contributions to Indian music both domestically and internationally. He performed alongside Assamese luminaries like Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg, spreading the enchanting sounds of the flute worldwide.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya expressed heartfelt condolences, acknowledging Sarma's pivotal role in globalizing the flute in classical music. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also mourned the loss, emphasizing the musician's impact on Assamese culture. The world of music mourns an irreplaceable loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

