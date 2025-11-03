Legal Battle Rekindled: Shah Bano's Daughter Seeks Stay on Film 'Haq'
Siddiqua Begum Khan, daughter of Shah Bano, has filed a petition to halt the release of 'Haq', claiming it misrepresents her mother's life. The film, inspired by Shah Bano's landmark Supreme Court case on post-divorce maintenance rights for Muslim women, faces legal scrutiny ahead of its release.
Siddiqua Begum Khan, the daughter of the late Shah Bano, has moved the Madhya Pradesh High Court to stop the release of the film 'Haq'.
The film, directed by Suparn S Varma and starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam Dhar, is inspired by Shah Bano's famed legal case that shaped women's rights.
Khan insists the movie misrepresents her mother's story and was made without family approval. Legal proceedings have commenced, with the case's next hearing set soon.
