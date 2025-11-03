Left Menu

Punjab Commemorates Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th Martyrdom Anniversary

Punjab is set to honor the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur with seminars, events, and educational modules across universities, schools, and the community. The commemoration includes a series of religious processions, exhibits, and cultural shows, engaging citizens, especially the youth, and international devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-11-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 22:30 IST
Punjab Commemorates Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th Martyrdom Anniversary
Guru Tegh Bahadur
  • Country:
  • India

In an expansive tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur, Punjab is set to commemorate his 350th martyrdom anniversary with a host of events, Education Minister Harjot Bains announced on Monday. The state will see a series of educational initiatives, religious processions, and cultural exhibitions designed to engage citizens and educate the youth.

Bains stated that all educational institutions in Punjab are tasked with holding seminars to highlight the historical importance of Guru Tegh Bahadur's life and sacrifice. A special educational module, lasting 15 days, will be introduced in all schools, and a 10-minute recitation about the Guru will be part of the morning assembly routine.

The events will reach their crescendo between November 23 and 25 at Sri Anandpur Sahib, with notable features such as a 45-minute light and sound show, 'Nagar Kirtans', and a special drone display depicting the Guru's life. Extensive logistics, including transportation and accommodation for global devotees, have also been meticulously planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025