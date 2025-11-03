Punjab Commemorates Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th Martyrdom Anniversary
Punjab is set to honor the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur with seminars, events, and educational modules across universities, schools, and the community. The commemoration includes a series of religious processions, exhibits, and cultural shows, engaging citizens, especially the youth, and international devotees.
In an expansive tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur, Punjab is set to commemorate his 350th martyrdom anniversary with a host of events, Education Minister Harjot Bains announced on Monday. The state will see a series of educational initiatives, religious processions, and cultural exhibitions designed to engage citizens and educate the youth.
Bains stated that all educational institutions in Punjab are tasked with holding seminars to highlight the historical importance of Guru Tegh Bahadur's life and sacrifice. A special educational module, lasting 15 days, will be introduced in all schools, and a 10-minute recitation about the Guru will be part of the morning assembly routine.
The events will reach their crescendo between November 23 and 25 at Sri Anandpur Sahib, with notable features such as a 45-minute light and sound show, 'Nagar Kirtans', and a special drone display depicting the Guru's life. Extensive logistics, including transportation and accommodation for global devotees, have also been meticulously planned.
