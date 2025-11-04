Globalizing Warkari: Maharashtra's Cultural Initiative

Maharashtra Minister for Cultural Affairs, Ashish Shelar, unveiled plans on Monday to promote the Warkari tradition on an international scale. At the Kirtan Festival inauguration in Ausa, Latur, Shelar emphasized the need to share this rich spiritual heritage with global audiences.

The Warkari Sampradaya, a key devotional movement centered on Lord Vitthal worship, boasts a significant following in Maharashtra. Devotees, known as 'warkaris,' make pilgrimages to Pandharpur's Lord Vitthal temple, embodying a deep spiritual legacy.

Shelar, aligning with PM Modi's vision of cultural preservation, stated that Maharashtra is working towards becoming a developed state by 2047, under CM Devendra Fadnavis. The Cultural Affairs Department is focused on conserving ancient monuments and globalizing the state's traditions through international kirtan festivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)