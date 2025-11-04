Legendary Actress Diane Ladd Passes Away at 89

Renowned actress Diane Ladd has passed away at the age of 89. The three-time Academy Award nominee was known for her memorable roles in films such as 'Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore' and 'Wild at Heart.'

Her daughter, Laura Dern, confirmed the news, describing Ladd as both her 'amazing hero' and a 'profound gift of a mother.' Ladd died at her home in Ojai, California, with Dern by her side. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Diane Ladd's illustrious career spanned film, television, and stage, earning her critical acclaim and multiple Oscar nominations for her performances. Her roles in 'Chinatown,' 'Primary Colors,' and many other films have left an indelible mark on the world of cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)