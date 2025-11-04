Shamla Hamza Shines at Kerala State Film Awards
Shamla Hamza won the Best Actress award for her role in 'Feminichi Fathima' at the 54th Kerala State Film Awards. Directed by Fasil Muhammed, the film also secured the Second Best Film and Best Debut Director accolades. Hamza expressed gratitude to her team for the recognition.
Shamla Hamza celebrated her significant achievement at the 54th Kerala State Film Awards where she won Best Actress for her role in the film 'Feminichi Fathima'. In a conversation with ANI, Hamza expressed overwhelming joy and gratitude towards the film team and director Fasil Muhammed.
'Feminichi Fathima', directed by Fasil Muhammed, not only won acclaim for Hamza but also clinched the Second Best Film and Best Debut Director awards. Since the announcement, Hamza has been inundated with congratulations from industry peers, including legendary actor Mammootty.
Hamza was thrilled by a congratulatory message from Mammootty, who also received a Best Actor award for his role in 'Bramayugam'. 'Feminichi Fathima' portrays the story of a housewife challenging societal norms, capturing audiences with its poignant narrative.
