Unleashing Indian Craft: Spread Design Wins 2025 Red Dot Award
Spread Design and Innovation, a Bengaluru-based consultancy, has won the prestigious Red Dot Design Award 2025 for its work on branding the ICB Indian Craft Brewery. This accolade highlights a decade of imaginative design rooted in Indian culture and signifies a milestone in Spread's globally recognized design journey.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-01-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 18:14 IST
Bengaluru-based consulting firm Spread Design and Innovation has secured the prestigious Red Dot Design Award 2025 for its exceptional work in brand and communication design.
The award-winning project, a redesign for ICB Indian Craft Brewery, integrates ancient brewing traditions with modern design, spotlighting India's cultural heritage on a global platform.
Founded in 2015, Spread Design, known for its transformative ventures across sectors, continues to leverage design as a strategic tool for cultural and innovative expression, reaffirming Indian design's prominence worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Univo's Journey to Becoming a 'Great Place to Work': Fostering Growth and Innovation in Online Higher Education
Rajasthan: A Hub of Governance and Innovation
CBI Nabs Bengaluru Official in Multi-Crore Bribery Scam
Delhi Startup Yuva Festival Sparks Innovation Wave
Laxmi Organic Industries: Upholding Environmental Compliance and Innovation