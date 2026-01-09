Left Menu

Unleashing Indian Craft: Spread Design Wins 2025 Red Dot Award

Spread Design and Innovation, a Bengaluru-based consultancy, has won the prestigious Red Dot Design Award 2025 for its work on branding the ICB Indian Craft Brewery. This accolade highlights a decade of imaginative design rooted in Indian culture and signifies a milestone in Spread's globally recognized design journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-01-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 18:14 IST
Bengaluru-based consulting firm Spread Design and Innovation has secured the prestigious Red Dot Design Award 2025 for its exceptional work in brand and communication design.

The award-winning project, a redesign for ICB Indian Craft Brewery, integrates ancient brewing traditions with modern design, spotlighting India's cultural heritage on a global platform.

Founded in 2015, Spread Design, known for its transformative ventures across sectors, continues to leverage design as a strategic tool for cultural and innovative expression, reaffirming Indian design's prominence worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

