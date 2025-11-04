Left Menu

Hollywood Stars Unite in Cosmic Rom-Com 'That Time We Met'

'That Time We Met' stars Pete Davidson and Ella Purnell in a cosmic romantic comedy directed by Nick Lieberman. The film follows a disastrous first date with a twist involving their future child destined to save the world, featuring a strong supporting production team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-11-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 11:03 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actors Pete Davidson and Ella Purnell are set to headline the new cosmic romantic comedy 'That Time We Met'.

Directed by Nick Lieberman, known for his work on 'Theater Camp', the film promises a unique plot where the characters, despite a catastrophic first date, are destined through their unborn child to save the world. The announcement comes from a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is a collaborative effort, featuring producers like Matt Jackson and Joanne Lee of Jackson Pictures and Marc Platt and his team. Additionally, Davidson and Purnell have lined up other projects, with Davidson appearing in 'How to Rob a Bank' and 'Wizards!', and Purnell in 'The Scurry' and 'Hot Ted'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

