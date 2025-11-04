Jordan Roth Joins Star-Studded Cast of 'The Shards'

Jordan Roth, a Tony Award-winning producer, is set to dazzle audiences in a new role as he joins the star-studded cast of 'The Shards'. This drama series is inspired by Bret Easton Ellis's popular 2023 novel and will bring a compelling narrative to the screen.

The series, based on Ellis's fictionalized memoir, takes viewers back to the vibrant yet tumultuous world of 1981 Los Angeles high school life. With actors Igby Rigney, Homer Gere, and Kaia Gerber already announced, the addition of Roth adds star power to an already impressive lineup.

Known for his work on Broadway hits like 'Kinky Boots', Roth joins a team of esteemed producers including Ryan Murphy, Ellis, and Max Winkler, promising a captivating adaptation filled with talent and intrigue.

(With inputs from agencies.)