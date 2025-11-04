Ishaan Khatter: Championing Indie Cinema with 'Homebound'

Actor Ishaan Khatter is advocating for the box office success of smaller films like 'Homebound,' which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and is slated to represent India at the Academy Awards. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film has struck a chord globally but earned only Rs 5 crore domestically.

'Homebound,' inspired by Basharat Peer's piece in The New York Times, explores themes of friendship and societal barriers through the journey of a Muslim and Dalit duo. While the film has achieved critical acclaim, Khatter insists the audience must become stakeholders in supporting such indie endeavors for sustained success.

Produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, with Martin Scorsese as an executive producer, the film highlights the necessity for diverse narratives. As the Hollywood award season approaches, Khatter remains optimistic, encouraging audiences to champion the film and help it reach a wider audience, both theatrically and digitally.

