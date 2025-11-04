Left Menu

India Habitat Centre Honored by World Book of Records

The India Habitat Centre has been recognized by the World Book of Records for its significant contributions to sustainable development, cultural exchange, public engagement, and intellectual collaboration. This acknowledgement highlights the IHC's impact on innovation and environmental stewardship, and its initiatives in promoting India's cultural heritage and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:54 IST
India Habitat Centre Honored by World Book of Records
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Habitat Centre (IHC) has been honored by the UK-based World Book of Records (WBR) for its exceptional contributions to sustainable development, cultural exchange, and public engagement. The accolade highlights IHC's influential role in promoting innovation and environmental stewardship within India and beyond its borders.

This prestigious recognition was awarded during a ceremony at IHC's Gulmohar Hall, in the presence of prominent figures such as IHC director KG Suresh and WBR President and CEO Santosh Shukla.

IHC's director, KG Suresh, expressed pride in the institution's efforts, citing various initiatives like the 'Bharat Bodh Kendra' and the Habitat Learning Centre that celebrate India's cultural and educational legacy. The recognition is a testament to IHC's mission as a hub for knowledge, culture, and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025