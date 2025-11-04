India Habitat Centre Honored by World Book of Records
The India Habitat Centre has been recognized by the World Book of Records for its significant contributions to sustainable development, cultural exchange, public engagement, and intellectual collaboration. This acknowledgement highlights the IHC's impact on innovation and environmental stewardship, and its initiatives in promoting India's cultural heritage and education.
The India Habitat Centre (IHC) has been honored by the UK-based World Book of Records (WBR) for its exceptional contributions to sustainable development, cultural exchange, and public engagement. The accolade highlights IHC's influential role in promoting innovation and environmental stewardship within India and beyond its borders.
This prestigious recognition was awarded during a ceremony at IHC's Gulmohar Hall, in the presence of prominent figures such as IHC director KG Suresh and WBR President and CEO Santosh Shukla.
IHC's director, KG Suresh, expressed pride in the institution's efforts, citing various initiatives like the 'Bharat Bodh Kendra' and the Habitat Learning Centre that celebrate India's cultural and educational legacy. The recognition is a testament to IHC's mission as a hub for knowledge, culture, and sustainability.
