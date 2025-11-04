Huma Qureshi Embraces Dark Role in 'Delhi Crime' Season 3

Huma Qureshi, the acclaimed actor known for 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and 'Badlapur', is set to depict her darkest role yet in Netflix's 'Delhi Crime' Season 3, premiering November 13. She takes on the challenging character of Meena, a ruthless human trafficker, described by her as the most distasteful role of her career.

The series, which received an International Emmy, sees Shefali Shah's DIG Vartika Chaturvedi tackling a complex human trafficking case that extends beyond India's borders. Alongside Qureshi, Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang reprise their roles, as the thrilling investigation unfolds in this anticipated season.

Grateful for the opportunity, Qureshi discussed her commitment to roles that spotlight women's perspectives, aiming to elevate societal awareness through her portrayal. The actor emphasized the global appeal of 'Delhi Crime', lauding its capacity to resonate internationally with its gripping narrative.