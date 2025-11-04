Spear Corps' Tactical Readiness: From the Frontlines in Arunachal Pradesh

The General Officer Commanding of Spear Corps, Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, assessed the Eastern border regions of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday amid ongoing Operation Chaukas activities, according to a defense statement.

The visit serves as a precursor to Exercise 'Poorvi Prachand Prahar,' a major tri-service military exercise, highlighting combat capabilities and inter-service coordination in the challenging terrain of the Eastern Himalayas, stated Defence Spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat.

Lt Gen Pendharkar met with troops facing extreme conditions, commending their professionalism and alertness. He emphasized on constant training and synergy to sustain combat readiness, reinforcing Spear Corps' commitment to Eastern border security.

