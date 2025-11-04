Left Menu

Spear Corps' Tactical Readiness: From the Frontlines in Arunachal Pradesh

Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar visited forward areas in Arunachal Pradesh to review ongoing operations and readiness along India's Eastern borders. The visit precedes Exercise 'Poorvi Prachand Prahar', aimed at showcasing joint combat capabilities in difficult terrains. He praised the troops' professionalism and stressed operational synergy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:01 IST
The General Officer Commanding of Spear Corps, Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, assessed the Eastern border regions of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday amid ongoing Operation Chaukas activities, according to a defense statement.

The visit serves as a precursor to Exercise 'Poorvi Prachand Prahar,' a major tri-service military exercise, highlighting combat capabilities and inter-service coordination in the challenging terrain of the Eastern Himalayas, stated Defence Spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat.

Lt Gen Pendharkar met with troops facing extreme conditions, commending their professionalism and alertness. He emphasized on constant training and synergy to sustain combat readiness, reinforcing Spear Corps' commitment to Eastern border security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

